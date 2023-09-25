City plans to bring 450 employees back downtown to City-County Building

After the first phase brings 300 employees downtown, a second phase will bring an additional 150 employees to the City-County Building.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett plans to bring more than 300 city employees back to working downtown at the City-County Building.

Right now, those workers are spread out at satellite locations across Marion County. They are often in privately-owned space that is leased by taxpayers.

With the new Criminal Justice Center opening, there is room at the City-County Building to bring more of the city's employees under one roof.

Hogsett claims the move will improve access to services and save taxpayers $450,000 annually beginning in 2024.

“This announcement matches our commitment to saving taxpayer dollars with our commitment to a vibrant downtown,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We’re proud to lead by example in maintaining a robust downtown workforce. And in the process, we’re making local government as accessible as ever.”

After the 300 employees move downtown, a second phase will bring an additional 150 employees to the City-County Building.

The first phase includes the engineering division of the Department of Public Works, planning division of Indy Parks, and the entire Department of Business and Neighborhood Services. They all currently work out of space rented on Mass Ave.

The second phase will move Marion County Community Corrections from Jail 1. That will allow for the Jail 1 site to be redeveloped.

In a third phase, IMPD Downtown District will be moved to the City-County Building. Right now, it is located in the historic Union Station. Once IMPD is moved out of it, the city will look at redevelopment options.