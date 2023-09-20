Construction is scheduled to be done by fall of 2026.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anybody want to waste away in Margaritaville? Soon, you'll be able to do that in Kentucky.

According to a news release from the governor's office, a Margaritaville Resort will be opening at Newport on the Levee with the aim of creating 282 jobs.

The hotel will feature 264 rooms along with a JWB Grill, a License to Chill Bar, 12th-floor pool with Five O'Clock Somewhere Bar overlooking Cincinnati, retail space and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Construction is scheduled to be done by fall of 2026.

“Kentuckians searching for their lost shakers of salt won’t have to travel far with the opening of the Margaritaville Hotel Resort in Newport,” Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier said. “Travelers from within the state and beyond will undoubtedly flock to this entertainment-filled resort. Our cabinet is proud to support this tourism development project.”

This comes weeks after "Margaritaville"-singer Jummy Buffett died in early September. He was 76 years old.

