Lou Malnati's opening carryout and delivery location in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is opening a new location in Greenwood. This will be its fourth location in central Indiana.

The new location will be at the Shops at Smith Valley at 791 State Road 135. The restaurant will be for carryout and delivery.

Other Lou Malnati's locations include Carmel, West 86th St. in Indianapolis and Broad Ripple. The Broad Ripple location is the only full-service restaurant and bar in the area.

The menu will include deep dish pizza, thin crust pizza, appetizers, salads, pastas and desserts.

Restaurant hours will be available online at www.loumalnatis.com/indiana.

"Since our first location opened in the greater Indianapolis-area, we’ve been welcomed with Hoosier hospitality and are so grateful to our loyal fan base who have been instrumental in helping us expand our footprint," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. "Our team is excited to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Greenwood and become immersed in the growing community."

The Greenwood location will hire approximately 50 people and will hold a hiring event in the coming months. Qualified candidates can apply online at www.loumalnatis.com/careers or by texting “Lous” to 242424.