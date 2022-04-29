x
Kroger looking to fill hundreds of positions at Saturday hiring event

The hiring event will at all Kroger stores and be for full-time and part-time positions.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger will be holding a hiring event at stores nationally in an effort to hire hundreds of new workers.

The hiring event will be Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. It will be for full-time and part-time positions.

"Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Kroger, and our division is eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone," said Pat McNall, human resources leader for Kroger Central Division. "We have openings for several hundred people in the four states we serve."

People will be able to apply directly at stores near them for open positions. Interviews for some positions will be held virtually.

Associates will be eligible for health and retirement benefits, employee discounts and opportunities to advance. 

To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, click here.

