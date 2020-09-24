Kohl's looking to fill 2,000 seasonal jobs in Indy-area

The positions will be at the fulfillment center in Plainfield.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're in need of some extra spending money for the holidays, Kohl's is looking to hire 2,000 Hoosiers for seasonal jobs.

The positions will be at the fulfillment center in Plainfield. If you are interested you can text “Apply” to 24508 or visit Kohlscareers.com/DC.

Seasonal employees will be eligible for the following:

Access to a free on-site health center

Over the phone hiring

Weekly paychecks

An immediate 15% Kohl’s discount

Kohl's is also looking to hire people to fill seasonal positions at stores in the Indianapolis-area.

Interested candidates can use Kohl’s Store Locator to find their local Kohl’s store and visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs for more information on all available positions.