Indy DPW and Republic Services address trash service issues

Republic said it has identified issues causing the delays including staffing, shortage of truck parts, and the continued increase in solid waste volume.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Republic Services are addressing trash collection issues in the city.

Staffing and other pandemic-related issues were cited in a joint release.

Republic said it has identified issues causing the delays including staffing, shortage of truck parts, and the continued increase in solid waste volume.

The company said it has made the necessary adjustments and all Friday routes will be completed by the end of the week.

The changes are expected to resolve trash collection delays going forward.