Indianapolis-based Emmis Communications sold to Urban One Radio

Pending FCC approval, Urban One entered into a purchase agreement to buy Indianapolis-based Emmis Communications.

INDIANAPOLIS — Emmis Communications announced Monday it had reached an agreement to sell its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, Inc.

Under the agreement, Urban One will acquire WYXB (B105.7FM), WLHK (97.1FM), WIBC (93.1FM), The Fan 93.5FM and 107.5FM, and Network Indiana.

"These are terrific general market formats and will be a great addition to Urban One in a transaction that is accretive and deleveraging," said Alfred Liggins, President and CEO, Urban One.

“When Emmis launched our first station, WENS now HANK FM, in 1981, I never could have envisioned the journey we would go on. Indianapolis is my hometown, and I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish – we’ve become an invaluable contributor to the Indianapolis community, a leader of radio industry initiative and innovation, and a trusted resource for Central Indiana listeners and businesses,” said Jeff Smulyan, founder and chairman of Emmis.

In anticipation of the transaction, Urban One will sell its WHHH (96.3FM) station WNOW (100.9FM) to a third party.

Both the acquisitions are subject to Federal Communications Commission approval.