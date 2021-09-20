Indiana Auto Plant first in the US to mass produce 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

Honda has built Civic models in America since 1986, but this is the first time the Civic Hatchback has been built in the U.S.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) just got a big job. After receiving a more than $50 million investment, it became the first auto plant in the country to mass-produce the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback.

The auto plant, located in Greensburg, received a $50.2 million investment to help prepare the facility for mass production of the new version of Civic. And, on Monday, the plant kick-started production and unveiled its new vehicle.

IAP is one of two Honda plants in the world that are currently producing the new Civic Hatchback. According to Honda, its associates in Indiana leveraged their decades of experience with Civic production to take on production of the new car.

"We are proud the Indiana Auto Plant has been chosen to lead production in North America for an all-new model like the 2022 Civic Hatchback that is playing an increasingly important role in the U.S. market," said Larry Geise, plant lead at IAP. "Being selected to build the Civic Hatchback speaks to the experienced workforce we have here in Indiana and highlights the confidence Honda has in our associates to build the quality cars and light trucks our customers love."