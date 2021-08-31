IBJ Media acquires Inside INdiana Business

The IBJ will continue to focus on business news in central Indiana, while IIB will highlight news across the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — Media company IBJ Media is growing its brand after acquiring Grow INdiana Media Ventures LLC, the parent company of business news show Inside INdiana Business. The companies made the announcement Tuesday.

IBJ Media owns and publishes the Indianapolis Business Journal and the Indiana Lawyer. With the new deal, both Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick and Inside INdiana Business Radio will continue airing on their current stations.

Terms of the deal were not made public.

"This acquisition is about growth and the importance of local ownership in news," said Nate Feltman, the CEO of IBJ Media. "Since becoming an owner of IBJ in 2017, I have been interested in expanding into statewide business coverage, something Inside INdiana Business has been doing for more than two decades. Acquiring IIB is a leap forward in that goal and creates exciting and powerful opportunities for growth. Plus, we get the bonus of working with Gerry Dick, a trusted news voice across the state."

Dick, who was the owner and president of Grown INdiana Media Ventures, will now serve as president for the Inside INdiana Business division of IBJ Media.

Both the IBJ and Inside INdiana Business will continue to have separate websites with daily stories and e-newsletters. IBJ will continue to focus on business news in central Indiana, while IIB will highlight business news across the state.

IBJ got its start in 1980. For the past four decades, the outlet has provided updates in the Indianapolis business sphere through a weekly newspaper and daily newsletters.