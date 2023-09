The average pay is $19 to $21 an hour.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A central Indiana warehouse is looking to hire more than 200 seasonal workers.

Geodis is hiring 220 people to work as material handlers and equipment operators at its warehouses in Plainfield and Clayton.

The company offers a choice between part-time or full-time seasonal work – including weekends.

The average pay is $19 to $21 an hour.

You can apply online by answering a few questions. You'll then be directed to a recruiter.