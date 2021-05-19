Five Below to bring 470 jobs to central Indiana with $100M distribution center

The 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to begin operations in the summer of 2022.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Discount retailer Five Below plans to locate a Midwest distribution center in central Indiana, creating more than 470 new jobs. Those jobs are being promised by the end of 2025.

There was a groundbreaking Wednesday at the Shelby County site located at 12050 S. McGregor Road. The site is right across the border from Marion County.

The Philadelphia-based company announced plans to invest more than $100 million to establish distribution and e-commerce operations.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Five Below up to $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. The IEDC will also offer up to $1 million to support local infrastructure improvements.

Five Below will be able to claim those credits once Hoosiers are being hired. That is expected to begin in 2022.