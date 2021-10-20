Fifth Third pours $20 million into Arlington Woods neighborhood

Arlington Woods was one of a handful of neighborhoods selected around the country through an invitation-only application process.

INDIANAPOLIS — Help is on the way for one northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in need of some attention. Arlington Woods is receiving millions of dollars to help families succeed.

The neighborhood is one of the most vulnerable communities in Indianapolis. It also has the lowest graduation rates in the state.

Fifth Third Bank is pouring $20 million into the neighborhood.

"Number one, they have a history of investing in this area. There's a lot of need. They have plans to continue on in their phase two, and so Fifth Third came along and said, 'What can we do to help?'" said Mike Ash, Fifth Third Bank regional president.

Arlington Woods was one of a handful of neighborhoods selected around the country through an invitation-only application process.

"We started with identifying 1,400 neighborhoods across Fifth Third's footprint, narrowed that down to 22 invitations and of those 22, we selected nine," said Jarrod Elwell, senior director of strategy and implementation for Enterprise Community Partners.