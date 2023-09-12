Emmis Corporation to sell Monument Circle headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS — Emmis Corporation announced plans Tuesday to sell its corporate headquarters at 40 Monument Circle.
“Monument Circle has been Emmis’ home since 1998, and I’m proud of what we built, and the people who helped build it,” Emmis Chairman and Founder Jeff Smulyan said. “As we divested assets, including our local radio stations, we weighed what to do with the building and ultimately decided that it made sense to look for a new owner.”
The seven-story, 140,000-square-foot building is located directly on Monument Circle.
“Emmis will remain in Indianapolis. It is our home and will always be our home,” Smulyan added.
In 2022, Emmis sold WYXB (B105.7FM), WLHK (97.1FM), WIBC (93.1FM), The Fan 93.5FM and 107.5FM, and Network Indiana to Urban One.