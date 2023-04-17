Eli Lilly ups investment in 2 new Lebanon manufacturing sites to $3.7 billion

The sites will bring up to 700 jobs and 1,500 construction jobs.

LEBANON, Indiana — Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest an additional $1.6 billion in two new manufacturing sites at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. That brings the total investment to $3.7 billion.

The additional investment will mean 200 more positions, which brings the total to 700 jobs and around 1,500 construction jobs.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Eli Lilly's project in Boone County.

The 200 additional jobs announced Monday represent positions for highly skilled workers, such as engineers, operating personnel and lab technicians.

“We're investing at record levels in our home state to help our communities and economy thrive and enhance educational opportunities for more students. We look forward to doing our part to make Indiana an even better place to work and live, while fostering cutting-edge innovation in our state,” said Dave Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO.

The sites will help expand Lilly’s manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, like genetic medicines – and support increased demand for existing Lilly products.

The company also committed $15 million over five years to the Ivy Tech Foundation. It will fund up to 1,000 scholarships for people interested in pursuing careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

On March 20, the Lebanon Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the project.