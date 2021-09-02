Eli Lilly and Company announces new CFO after inappropriate personal relationship

Lilly reported the outgoing CFO, Josh Smiley, is leaving after the company investigated allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly and Company announced a new senior vice president and chief financial officer on Tuesday. Anat Ashkenazi will take on the new role after serving as the senior vice president, controller and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories.

Lilly reported the outgoing CFO, Josh Smiley, is leaving after the company investigated allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship between Smiley and an employee. That investigation revealed consensual though inappropriate personal communications between Smiley and certain Lilly employees. There was also behavior that Lilly leadership found exhibited poor judgment.

"Lilly's core values are integrity, excellence and respect for people. We expect all employees to live these values, and we expect exemplary conduct from our executives at all times," said David A. Ricks, Lilly Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.