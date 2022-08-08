Deadline arrives to bid on Westfield's Grand Park

Westfield spent almost $68 million building Grand Park. Appraisals put the value at $85 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday was the last day for bids on Westfield's Grand Park.

The sports complex is currently hosting training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. But Westfield has been looking for someone to either buy the complex or operate it for the city, since March.

Last week, the city shared two appraisals it had received for the property. In Westfield's original request for proposals, it had estimated Grand Park was worth more than $200 million, but the average of the two appraisals puts it at just $85 million.

Westfield spent almost $68 million building Grand Park. The complex hosts a number of youth sports competitions, in addition to the Colts training camp. It has 26 baseball diamonds and 31 soccer fields. Last year, Grand Park brought in almost $3 million in profit, according to city documents.

One of the stipulations for bids is that a buyer has to keep all city employees working at the park for at least two years.