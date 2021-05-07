Cracker Barrel looking to fill 400 positions in Indianapolis area

The positions Cracker Barrel is trying to fill include: servers, hosts, retail associates, kitchen staff and management positions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is looking to fill hundreds of jobs across the 14 Indianapolis-area stores.

The restaurant chain needs 400 new employees – both full-time and part-time – with all levels of experience.

This summer, the company will be rolling out a sweepstakes* where employees can win cash and prizes – and anyone employed for at least 30 days is eligible to win.