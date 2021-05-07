x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Business

Cracker Barrel looking to fill 400 positions in Indianapolis area

The positions Cracker Barrel is trying to fill include: servers, hosts, retail associates, kitchen staff and management positions.
Credit: AP
Photo of Cracker Barrel sign on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

INDIANAPOLIS — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store  is looking to fill hundreds of jobs across the 14 Indianapolis-area stores.

The restaurant chain needs 400 new employees – both full-time and part-time – with all levels of experience.  

The positions Cracker Barrel is trying to fill include: servers, hosts, retail associates, kitchen staff and management positions.

This summer, the company will be rolling out a sweepstakes* where employees can win cash and prizes – and anyone employed for at least 30 days is eligible to win.

To learn more about the positions or to apply, you can click here or text “Barrel” to 97211.    

Related Articles