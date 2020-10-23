Chick-fil-A sauces set to hit grocery shelves nationwide in early 2021

Proceeds from the purchases will all go to a scholarship fund for employees trying to further their education.

ATLANTA — 2020 has been hard, but Chick-fil-A fans now have at least one thing to look forward to in 2021. The restaurant has announced it will sell its signature Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce in grocery stores nationwide beginning early next year.

Chick-fil-A first announced the opportunities for fans to buy their sauces by the bottle in March. The restaurant made 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce available in some Florida grocery stores, while 8-ounce bottles of their other signatures sauces were available with catering orders.

The rollout was successful, so now Chick-fil-A is expanding availability of the 16-ounce bottles. They'll be available to purchase in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi in mid-November, then nationwide in early 2021.

Grocery retailers including Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores are expected to carry the bottled sauces.

And the best part? It's for a good cause. One-hundred percent of the proceeds Chick-fil-A receives from the purchases will go directly to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship program. It's an initiative to help employees further their education.

Chick-fil-A was able to fund more than 250 scholarships just from the Florida pilot program of the sauces earlier this year.

Fans of all of Chick-fil-A's signature sauces can purchase 8-ounce bottles from restaurants nationwide. Starting Oct. 26, participating restaurants will have sauce packs for sale — 8-ounces bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce, Polynesian sauce and Barbeque sauce all in one box. The sauce packs will cost $7.50.