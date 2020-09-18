Carnival Cruise Lines cancels cruises through at least January due to pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines announced it will cancel all voyages until early next year.

Some cruise lovers will have to wait a little longer before they can set sail again.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines announced it will cancel all voyages until early next year. The cruise line announced Wednesday that Caribbean cruises are canceled until the end of January.

Other voyages are canceled into the spring. All guests impacted by the cancellations will receive a credit or refund.