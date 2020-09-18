x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Business

Carnival Cruise Lines cancels cruises through at least January due to pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines announced it will cancel all voyages until early next year.
Credit: Carnival Cruise Lines
Carnival Cruise Lines Costa Fortuna

Some cruise lovers will have to wait a little longer before they can set sail again.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines announced it will cancel all voyages until early next year. The cruise line announced Wednesday that Caribbean cruises are canceled until the end of January.

Other voyages are canceled into the spring. All guests impacted by the cancellations will receive a credit or refund.

Carnival also announced it plans to sell 18 ships, which makes up 20 percent of its fleet. The company said in a statement it's selling its older, less-efficient ships.

Related Articles