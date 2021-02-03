Budweiser reintroduces low-calorie beer nationally

After only being available to in-the-know St. Louis residents for a decade, a low-cal lager is returning to shelves across America.

DENVER — Budweiser Select is back.

Anheuser-Busch announced Monday it will begin distributing Budweiser Select nationally after limiting it to St. Louis residents for the last decade.

First introduced in 2005, Budweiser Select is a low-calorie light lager with 99 calories per each 12-ounce serving.

“Budweiser Select is a staple in St. Louis, so we’re excited to bring it back to consumers across the country with a full national distribution,” said Monica Rustigi, Budweiser VP of Marketing. “We found that Bud lovers are looking for more beer options that are lower in calories, but they don’t want to sacrifice taste when it comes to their beer. Reintroducing this fan favorite is just another way we’re continuing to innovate to meet the needs of our consumer.”

Budweiser Select will now be available wherever Budweiser is sold in 12oz bottles in a 6-pack and 12-pack, 12 oz cans in a 12-pack, 24-pack and 30 pack, Budweiser announced.

Budweiser said it will release a new TV and digital ad campaign "featuring a series of lie detector tests to dispel any doubt that Bud Select isn’t both full-flavored and light on calories."

The national launch of Budweiser Select will be tied into a sponsorship of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Budweiser has also launched the "Live Like A King Sweepstakes" where one winner will be selected to live out a Budweiser experience in St. Louis. The ultimate Budweiser Select fan experience will include a private brewery tour, a meet-and-greet with the Clydesdales, a Budweiser Select fridge, merch and more.

We’re SELECTing one lucky winner to Live Like a King to celebrate the launch of Budweiser Select. Want to win? Tag #BudSelectMe & #Sweepstakes and share why you deserve to receive the ultimate Budweiser Select Fan Experience. Entry ends 3/15. pic.twitter.com/1ncgqYVS0Y — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) March 2, 2021

