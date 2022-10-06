Amazon hiring 2,400+ holiday workers in Indianapolis area

Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location.

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is looking to hire 4,000 workers in Indiana during the holiday shopping season. Around 2,400 of those will be in the Indianapolis area.

The roles will be full-time, seasonal, and part-time. They range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.

Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location. Sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 are also available in select locations.

“Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers," said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. "Whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions,” according to Felton.