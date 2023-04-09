Apollo recalls electric scooters due to fall hazard

The company is recalling nearly 4,000 of its scooters due to a possible loose bolt.

INDIANAPOLIS — A company is recalling nearly 4,000 of its electric scooters due to a potential fall hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Apollo's Phantom line has been reported for having a loose bolt that can cause the wheel assembly and suspension to separate, leading to possible injury.

There has been at least seven reports of the bolts breaking and three injuries.

The product was sold from June 2021 to May 2023.