AES offering help to those struggling to pay heating bills

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is offering help to Hoosiers struggling to pay their winter heating bills.

Power of Change is a program aimed at helping income-qualified customers with a one-time grant to help with electric bill payments.

AES will be providing around $165,000 through the program. To date, more than 300 families have received assistance in Indiana.

"As we enter the coldest month of the year, our hope is to lessen the burden of those customers experiencing financial hardships," said Wendy Mehringer, chief customer officer of AES Indiana. "The Power of Change fund allows us to lend a hand to those who need it the most, helping to avoid the difficult choice between a warm home and other necessities."

Customers in need can apply for a one-time grant now through Sept. 30, 2022. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis. People interested can apply by clicking here.