Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn't the Powerball jackpot, but $50,000 isn't bad.

The Hoosier Lottery says someone bought a ticket on Indianapolis' west side for Monday's drawing and matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road.

The winner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5 are: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.