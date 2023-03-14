x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Crawfordsville

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing are: 3-10-24-46-63 with the Powerball of 4.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana — People who bought a Powerball ticket in Crawfordsville for Monday's drawing should check their tickets. 

That's because a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr. in Crawfordsville.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing are: 3-10-24-46-63 with the Powerball of 4. 

The $50,000 winning ticket holder should call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

At the time this article was published, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 15, is an estimated $63 million.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Queen of Free: St. Patrick's Day savings

Before You Leave, Check This Out