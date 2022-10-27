$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 26 are:19-36-37-46-56 with the Powerball of 24.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.

One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.

The other $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at JLG Food Mart at 5 S. State St. in North Vernon.

Hoosier Lottery recommends winning ticket holders keep their ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

