$4 gas prices hit central Indiana as prices continue steep climb

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Indianapolis has risen more than 60 cents since last week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Skyrocketing gas prices have reached a pricey milestone at at least one central Indiana gas station.

13News spotted a price of $4.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded at the Love's Travel Stop at Interstate 69 and SR 13 in Madison County. Closer to downtown Indianapolis, the BP station at East 21st and Delaware streets was selling gas for $3.99 a gallon in time for the Friday evening drive home.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Marion County Friday evening is $3.97. That's up 18 cents from Thursday night, when the average was $3.79 in Indianapolis, and over 40 cents higher than the average price at the start of the week.

Last week, the average price per gallon in Indianapolis was $3.36, an increase of over 60 cents in just about a week's time. There's not much relief to be found outside the city, as prices have also risen into the mid-$3.90s in the doughnut counties around Indianapolis.

The steep increase is attributed to supply chain issues, along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

If you're looking to fill up for the weekend and avoid paying near $4 a gallon, some stations were still reportedly selling gas for cheaper across Indianapolis, according to Gas Buddy. If you're a Costco member, prices were still below $3.40 at two north side locations. Sam's Club members can fill up for $3.39 a gallon at the East 96th Street location.

The lowest prices reported Friday outside the warehouse stores were at the Clark station at 2901 E. 38th St., where the cash price was $3.49 a gallon Friday afternoon. The Kroger gas station at 10450 E. Washington St., the Exxon station at 2013 W. Michigan Street, both in Indianapolis, and the Road Ranger at 1615 E. Main St. in Greenwood were at $3.59 a gallon.

AAA tips for saving fuel

No matter what price you're stuck paying at the pump, AAA is offering a variety of tips for drivers to save fuel both when you fill up and while you're on the road.

Before you get to the gas station, AAA recommends shopping around for the best prices. You can do this through platforms like Gas Buddy or the AAA mobile app. Also, enroll in a fuel savings program to help save at the pump.

Paying with cash may also help you save, as some stations charge extra for customers who pay with a credit card.

Once you're on the road, AAA says you can maximize your fuel economy by making sure your vehicle is maintained and take it slow. The organization said fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving, as things like acceleration and speeding will reduce your fuel economy as well.