$130,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Noblesville

It was sold in Noblesville at the Speedway on South 10th Street near Christian Avenue.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Hoosier Lottery said someone hit all five numbers in Tuesday night's CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The winning ticket is worth $130,000.

Here are the winning CA$H 5 numbers for Tuesday's drawing: 2-10-22-27-32.

Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticketholder should make sure the ticket is in a secure place, consider a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.