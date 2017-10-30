MLB writes note to excuse World Series fans from work, school
AUSTIN (WTHR) — Last night's World Series game was an emotional, nail-biting rollercoaster. And the MLB knew it.
The game ended 5 hours after it began with an Astros' victory in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Shortly after the game, the MLB took to Twitter to post a note to excuse fans from the following day's responsibilities.
We got you, fam. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8jAB725PLA— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Even one of WTHR's own tried to use the note.
Yo @WTHRcom 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾. Gonna need to cash this in. https://t.co/nUMBi3qgtd— Jason Spells (@JasonSpells) October 30, 2017
😒😒— Jason Spells (@JasonSpells) October 30, 2017
The Astros lead the series 3-2 against the Dodgers.
Game 6 will be played on Halloween at 8:20 pm EST.
Suggested Links