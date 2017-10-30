MLB writes note to excuse World Series fans from work, school

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is lifted by teammates after Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston. The Astros won 4-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AUSTIN (WTHR) — Last night's World Series game was an emotional, nail-biting rollercoaster. And the MLB knew it.

The game ended 5 hours after it began with an Astros' victory in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Shortly after the game, the MLB took to Twitter to post a note to excuse fans from the following day's responsibilities.

Even one of WTHR's own tried to use the note.

The Astros lead the series 3-2 against the Dodgers.

Game 6 will be played on Halloween at 8:20 pm EST.

