MLB writes note to excuse World Series fans from work, school

AUSTIN (WTHR) — Last night's World Series game was an emotional, nail-biting rollercoaster. And the MLB knew it.

The game ended 5 hours after it began with an Astros' victory in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Shortly after the game, the MLB took to Twitter to post a note to excuse fans from the following day's responsibilities.

Even one of WTHR's own tried to use the note.

The Astros lead the series 3-2 against the Dodgers.

Game 6 will be played on Halloween at 8:20 pm EST.