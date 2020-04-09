Zionsville teens write Coronavirus book to help little brother understand pandemic

After getting a lot of questions, two Zionsville teens decided to write a book to help their little brother understand the pandemic life.

All summer Cookie and Kissie Kaur have been getting questions from their little brother Babb. The 4-year-old has a heavy curiosity about pandemic life.

“He was really asking a lot of questions about the virus and everything because we had to quarantine and wear masks and he didn’t know why,” said Cookie

But rather than having the same conversations, the sisters decided to put the answers on pages.

“We had to explain it to him somehow and since he likes books and picture books especially, we decided to make a picture book for him,” said Cookie.

The sisters from Zionsville wrote a book to help explain the Coronavirus. Cookie, 16, wrote while Kissie, 14, handled the illustrations.

“It was pretty easy to put together, but I guess planning it and writing it was the hard part,” said Kissie.

Now their book is being sold on Amazon. They have had orders from as far away as the U.K.

“So, it feels like now we have a finished product in our hands, and it is really cool,” said Cookie.