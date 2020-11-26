World War II hero's remains returned home to California

Thomas Frank Johnson was buried Monday at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, nearly 80 years after he was killed in action in the South Pacific.

IGO, Calif. — A fallen World War II marine has finally been laid to rest, nearly eight decades after his death.

"It means he's finally home. He's resting comfortably now," said Fred Loveland, a Navy veteran.

Johnson's remains were missing for 77 years in the South Pacific.

"The area that we actually found Thomas in, he was underneath a house that was built in the '50s," said Jordan Windish, an osteoarcheologist with History Flight, the nonprofit that excavated and brought Johnson's remains back to the states. "It had a concrete slab foundation not many buildings on Tarawa do. He was actually protected."

For Windish, every day is a reminder of all the others still missing.