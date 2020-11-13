Family-owned Whiteland Orchard closing for good this weekend

The first apple trees were planted at Whiteland Orchard in 1933. It's been owned by the same family since 1975.

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Orchard store is still open, but only through Saturday. The fresh cider and other apple goods are almost gone, along with the orchard itself.

"I'm ready,” said Glenn Haveman Friday afternoon.

“And I'm not,” said his wife, Becky, as both laughed.

The first apple trees were planted in the orchard in 1933. Glenn and Becky Haveman bought the orchard in 1975.

The couple is now in their early 70s and ready to retire. But what really makes 2020 the final harvest at Whiteland Orchard is the unwelcome neighbor.

"We kind of got squeezed out,” Glenn said.

A huge new warehouse sits right next door to the orchard and the Haveman’s home. Industry is taking over the area, so the family sold the property.

"Warehouses aren't that attractive,” said Becky. “Most people kind of stay away from them. Since this whole area is right by I-65, the warehouses are coming."

The orchard will likely become another warehouse. The last unpicked apples are falling off the trees along with the prices in the store. Almost everything is 40 percent off.

"I'm sad,” said Becky. “I'll miss a lot of the customers that come and see us all the time. We're having quite a few stop in and say, 'Hate to see you go.'"

"We've really been blessed,” said Glenn. “We've been able to raise our five kids here. All the people that bought things from us supported us. We appreciate that."