Wheeler Mission asks for community help as winter storm approaches

INDIANAPOLIS — Wheeler Mission is asking for the community's help as it cares for those experiencing homelessness during the winter storm and then cold months ahead.

"This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets," said Perry Hines, chief development officer. "We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition."

The mission is preparing to help more than 1,500 men, women and children with shelter, food and other essentials.

The mission is calling on the community for help with essential items.

"New or gently used quilts and blankets, as well as warm coats, boots and undergarments for men, women and children are always appreciated and provide tremendous help," Hines said.

The mission could also use donations of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Gifts of non-food items, such as clothing, coats, and blankets, may be delivered to any of the mission's donation barns, 24/7. A list of those locations can be found here.