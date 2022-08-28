Pure-Trition at 20th Street and College Avenue on the near north side is hosting a community health fair featuring more than 20 local fitness and nutrition experts.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis smoothie shop is looking to share some resources and ways on how to stay fit and healthy heading into winter.

Those experts will share tips on how to stay healthy and suggest options available in central Indiana.

Pure-Trition owner Aleta Osborn said they will be offering free yoga and conducting other demonstrations. "People can come and they may think, 'Oh, I'm not advanced enough for that, but trust me, there 's going to be something for everyone," she said.

The health fair runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.