Friday Fit Tip: Split squat gaze

By directing your gaze downward and leaning forward while squatting, you work your glutes more than your quads.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday's Fit Tip took us to LA Fitness for a session with Lydia Horner to help show us split squats that take the focus off your quads and more into your glutes.

"With a split squat, you want to make sure that the emphasis is on your hips," Horner explained. "So, you want to hinge forward, kind of at a 45-degree angle, keeping your gaze down so that way, you can really get the most out of it."

"You're going to feel it less in the front of your quads and more in the back of your glutes," Horner said.

A lot of times, people are more vertical with their core while squatting, and then, they're working and stretching their quads in their upper legs.

