Friday Fit Tip: Benefits of getting outside

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday's Fit Tip should be easy and enjoyable.
Put simply, get outside.
The benefits of fresh air and even light exercise include increased vitamin D from sunlight.
Sunlight and exercise also raise serotonin levels in your body, which contributes in may areas. Serotonin improves your mood, feelings of well-being, and happiness. It also helps sleeping, eating, and digestion.
As Anne Marie Tiernon said this Friday on 13Sunrise, getting outside this weekend will put you one step closer to becoming your "best you."