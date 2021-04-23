Friday Fit Tip: Benefits of getting outside

Getting outside for just 20 minutes will have a positive impact on becoming your best you.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday's Fit Tip should be easy and enjoyable.

Put simply, get outside.

The benefits of fresh air and even light exercise include increased vitamin D from sunlight.

Sunlight and exercise also raise serotonin levels in your body, which contributes in may areas. Serotonin improves your mood, feelings of well-being, and happiness. It also helps sleeping, eating, and digestion.