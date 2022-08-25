Fishers riding clinic kicks off weekend cycling events in Indianapolis

Thursday night's clinic is designed to take riders to racers while also giving beginners the tools and confidence to ride.

FISHERS, Ind. — Cycling teams from around the world will compete in downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

Ahead of the two-day festival, a one-day-only cycling clinic Thursday night is designed to turn riders into racers, while also giving beginners the tools and confidence to take their skills to the next level.

USA Cycling and Team Wolfpack are partnering for the Level Up Your Ride clinic to teach basic handling and changing a tire.

More than $180,000 in proceeds go toward local youth-serving groups.

The free clinic is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, and for women 16 years old and up.

The clinic is at INCOG BioPharma, located at 12050 Exit 5 Pkwy, Fishers.