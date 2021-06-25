'Stan the Garbage Man' hits the streets daily to keep Fishers clean and beautiful

The retired UPS worker drives a golf cart around parts of Fishers picking up trash and other discarded items.

Some of the busiest streets in Fishers would be littered with trash if it weren’t for Stan Schenher.

Every day he drives his golf cart along the sidewalks in Hamilton County picking up trash. He’s often wearing bright clothing and smoking a cigar. This year-round routine gets him out of the house and in a position to make a difference. Keeping parking lots, sidewalks, and roadways free of litter is a passion that started in college and Schenher said he’s been at it ever since.

“The lady at church calls me 'Stan, Stan the Garbage Man,'” Schenher said.

Schenher retired at age 55 after a 35-year career with UPS. Now at 71, his work consists of two daily clean-up sessions, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. He officially adopted seven “Keep Fishers Beautiful” routes along 106th and 116th streets and Hoosier, Geist, Fall Creek, and Brookschool roads. He tries to hit each route twice a week and said if you name it, he’s found it.

Styrofoam cups go from one piece to 100

“I found hats and gloves and shirts and pants and sweatpants and shoes, belts. I've gotten a lot of phones, purses, wallets, if the phone is charged, I'm usually able to find out who it belongs to. I found a couple of credit cards for my neighbors. I love getting stuff back to people. (There are) lots of cups, gum-wrappers, bottles, cans…the ones that drive me crazy are the Styrofoam cups, especially when somebody runs over (with a) car, a mower because then you go from one piece to pick up to 100.”

He’s also found clothes good enough to add to his wardrobe.

"I found a pair of sweatpants and I was wearing those all winter," Stan said. "I found three pairs of pants, and they fit. And one of them had the tags on them...had to get the tire marks out of them, after being run over a few times.”

Mostly, you’ll find him driving his golf cart and he’s moving at a pretty fast clip using a high-end grabber to save his back.

“It’s a lifesaver. You have to get a heavy-duty one, they hold up for about a year. You can pick up just almost anything. I have to get rid of them when I can't pick up a penny.”

But if Schenher sees trash beyond his reach, he’ll stop the cart, or even his car and get out to pick it up.

“If I see a little bit of trash, I'll get out, because I'll find more. There's about 70 percent of the trash is in the trees in the bushes in the grass” Schenher said.

Schenher said he can go up to seven-and-a-half miles on a single charge and he’s never lost power along the way. He yields to walkers, bikers, and runners and said strangers are generous with their encouragement.

“I had a little girl jump out of a car one time and hand me a card, you know, and that was really cute,” Schenher said.

There is trash everywhere

“When I walk into a store. I always try to take…a plastic bag and use it as a glove, walking into the store, the supermarket, the library, and pick it up and then put it in a trash can, so I’m a little bit obsessive about it” Schenher said.

When recent storms dropped leaves and branches, Stan shoveled debris from clogged storm drains and loaded up sticks scattered on the side of the road. “I can get trees, I get limbs and tie them off,” Schenher said.

To comply with Fishers ordinances, Schenher got a permit and insurance for his golf cart and added turn signals. To work efficiently, he placed separate bins for recycling and trash on a rear platform and worked out a deal with local businesses to use their trash bins. It’s completely a volunteer effort, but Stan said it pays to pick up.

“The last couple of years, I've actually found over $100 each year and I give it to the grandkids, but I pick up from pennies to $20 bills” Schenher said.

Stan said cleaning up is a way he can get out, give back, find balance and be his best.