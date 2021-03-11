Kankakee Valley coach making history with girls' golf team

Ron Stanton already retired from one career. He says he has no plans to retire again.

CARMEL, Ind. — Recently, we met a coach who is making history with the girls golf team at Kankakee Valley High School.

Ron Stanton is likely setting records for his age, too, and has no plans to retire.

"That's not bad," Stanton said while giving a lesson on the golf course. "I'll take that all day long."

Stanton, a native of Wheatfield, Indiana, was helping coach Kankakee Valley sophomore Brynlee DeBoard at Prairie View Golf Club when 13News met up with the teacher and his latest star pupil.

"I'm out here for one little lady," Stanton said.

DeBoard was preparing for her first appearance at the IHSAA state golf finals.

"Trying to get her as far as we can. This is a sophomore and she's just doing great," said Stanton.

He admires her dedication and drive to be better.

"She never stops working," he said. "She'll text me, 'Help! I'm having trouble at the driving range, need to come help and I'm and hungry. Bring food.'"

Stanton always responds and he always brings snacks.

"Do I have a choice?" he said, laughing.

Beef jerky, by the way, is DeBoard's preferred snack, and Stanton is her favorite coach.

"I mean, he's just the best coach I could have," she said.

Stanton, who is 80 years old, retired from a career in road construction 20 years ago. Over those two decades, he has learned the mechanics of golf.

He's patient and positive.

"Perfect," the coach told DeBoard after a swing. "Look at the result."

And he's developing a track record for getting girls to the state finals.

"I think she's as ready as she'll ever be," Stanton said of DeBoard.

Much of the job, he said, is building up confidence.

"Everything I've ever done was not for me," Stanton said. "It was because of the kids. And I don't want to get too crazy, but a lot of people beat the young people up, and I think the young people are so great and they deserve any break they can get because they got enough older people beating them up. I try to bring 'em up. I don't try to beat 'em down."

He said coaching is keeping him feeling young.

"Absolutely. It gives me, I mean, just working with young people keeps you young, OK? Because you wind up halfway thinking like they do, which is kind of crazy sometimes," said Stanton.

It's also fun for his Stanton's son, now 50 and grateful for his DNA.

"His dad lived to 95 and was mowing the lawn at 90 still, so you know, hopefully, it's a mindset/genetics," he said. "Hope genetics."

DeBoard has two more years with the team.

"This is just a good kid, very good. At times, I would like to see her take a couple hours off golf and go be a 15-year-old teenager, but it's her choice right now," said Stanton.

As this season wraps, assistant coach Stanton is already looking ahead.