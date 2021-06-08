Friday Fit Tip: Working out with a partner

Partnering up is what's going to get you in the gym and hold you accountable.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — For today's Friday Fit Tip, we're at Survival Fitness in Westfield and we're talking about partnering up.

That's what's going to get you in the gym and hold you accountable.

John is partnered here Christine and he is using the SkiErg, which is a great cardio machine. With this machine, he uses his back and triceps at the same time.

John will do that for 20 second intervals while his partner Christine is working on her abs. She's doing planks in the prone position.

Now, if you don't equipment, Kelly Greene shows you what you can do for cardio instead of the skier -- you can do burpees. The key here is to time yourself, for 20-second intervals and give yourself a 5-10 second break and then switch.