Friday Fit Tip: Twisting builds strength and tone

Incorporating twisting into your exercise routine adds abdominal strength, muscle tone and balance.

INDIANAPOLIS — For this Friday's Fit Tip, we visited with Jeremy Stephens with DYC Fitness to show the benefits of incorporating twisting into your exercise routine.

Jeremy said that twisting definitely helps develop abdominal strength, muscle tone and balance, as well.

He demonstrated the Russian twist for Anne Marie Tiernon of 13News.

With an exercise mat on the ground or floor, you sit down on your back side.

Stephens explained, "The first thing we're gonna do, we're gonna also lift up our legs. I like to cross mine (at the ankles). We're gonna take our hands in front of us, and we're going to twist away. Alright, extra credit if you can touch your hands to the ground."

"Another modified version," Stephens continued, "we can also put our feet down and still twisting from side to side, touching your hands to the ground."

Tiernon asked, "If you're really advanced, you can add a weight and move that weight side to side, too. Right?"

Stephens agreed. "Right. That's right."

"Boy, I can feel that on my oblique," Tiernon said as she continued to twist.

As for the frequency for this exercise, Stephens said, "I would start with three sets of anywhere from 10 to 15 reps. I think that's a great starting point."