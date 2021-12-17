x
Friday Fit Tip: Triceps dips

You don't need a gym to give your upper arms a good workout.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday's Fit Tip features former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett and upper arm exercises.

Gary still displays great "guns" - or upper arms - from his playing days. 

He said you don't need a gym to get a good arm workout. You can use your body weight and the side of a chair or table to do triceps dips with your feet on the floor. 

Gary said the triceps make up most of the muscle mass in your arms, so dips are a great exercise at home or even in the office.

Watch Gary demonstrate his technique in the video player.

