Friday Fit Tip: Train like a 'Ninja Warrior'

WESTFIELD, Ind. — You don't have to go on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" to train like one!
Obstacle courses are a great way to test your strength.
Survival Fitness in Westfield has a course set up that includes a salmon ladder, monkey bars, rope climbing and more.
A secret to conquering the salmon ladder is working on your grip and upper body strength.
