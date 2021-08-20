Friday Fit Tip: Train like a 'Ninja Warrior'

Obstacle courses are a great way to test your strength.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — You don't have to go on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" to train like one!

Obstacle courses are a great way to test your strength.

Survival Fitness in Westfield has a course set up that includes a salmon ladder, monkey bars, rope climbing and more.

A secret to conquering the salmon ladder is working on your grip and upper body strength.