Friday Fit Tip: Tire flip burpee

With this exercise you work your legs, your arms and you definitely get some cardio, too.

INDIANAPOLIS — Anne Marie Tiernon is back with another Friday Fit Tip.

She is at Survival Fitness where they are doing a full-body partner exercise.

In this exercise, they're using a tire that weighs more than 260 pounds. They call the exercise a "tire flip burpee."

To do this exercise, you're going to squat down, pick up the tire by keeping your back nice and straight, push it over, and then when it lands both partners do a burpee and repeat.

If you don't have a tire, you can also use a medicine ball by squatting to pick it up and slamming it down to the ground with your arms and then go into your burpee.