Friday Fit Tip: Team workouts with weights, cardio

Keys include getting together as a team, timing yourself and staying consistent

WESTFIELD, Ind. — For your Friday Fit Tip, we're working out in teams and timing our exercises with a little bit of cardio and a little bit of weight.

We've got three stations going, including medicine ball slams, burpees and Kelly on the bike.

So you take the medicine ball, I love throwing these things down, it gets that aggression out. You're not only working your legs, you push it up over your head and you're working your shoulders, so you're getting a pretty good exercise.

Burpees are great, primarily cardio. And the bike is primarily cardio, so you really get your heart rate up and burn lots of calories.

If you don't have exercise equipment machines, you can always do something like jumping jacks. It's really about getting together as a team, timing yourself and staying consistent.



