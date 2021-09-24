Friday Fit Tip: Strong knees

CARMEL, Ind. — This Friday's Fit Tip focuses on strengthening your knees.
Squats and lunges are great exercises to strengthen the muscles around the knees.
Claire Moyer from Carmel Total Fitness shared two exercises to build muscle support for the knees.
It may burn now, but your knees will thank you in the long run!
Click on the media player to see the recommended exercises.
