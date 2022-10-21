Friday Fit Tip: Hip stretches add to mobility

Jordan Estes at Lifetime showed us a very simple exercise that requires no equipment except your floor.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week's Friday Fit Tip addresses hip mobility.

"The first step," Estes said, "we're going to lay down on our side. We're going to put our arm on the ground and we want to place our head on our hand."

Once your head is resting on your hand with your elbow on the floor, "the other hand is going to be placed on the ground, as well," Estes said, while placing his free hand in front of him for stability.

"Straight legged, we're going to give a nice kick over the top towards our head and back down," he said while raising his top leg upward without bending at the knee.

Estes recommended doing five to ten repetitions on each side.

Watch Estes demonstrate the stretches in the video player.

As for frequency, "I would say either every day or every other day," Estes recommended. "Mix it in whenever you can when you're in the gym."