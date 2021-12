Nicholas Wright lost 136 pounds in 18 months by slowly building up his routine on a stationary bike.

CARMEL, Ind. — Stationary bikes were a popular gift this Christmas, and why not?

By starting at just 10 minutes at a time, then building up to three hours per session, Nicholas Wright said he was able to drop 136 pounds over 18 months.

Avery from CYCLEBAR in Carmel said stationary cycling gives you the ability to be consistent and track your progress since bikes give you feedback and monitor many metrics as you ride.