Friday Fit Tip: Squats and Lunges

We're talking about getting your legs in shape, even if you don't have access to equipment.

INDIANAPOLIS — For today's Friday Fit Tip, we're joined by 13News meteorologist Kelly Greene and Jeremy Stevens at DYC Fitness.

We're talking about getting your legs in shape, even if you don't have access to equipment, like what you can find at DYC Fitness.

Stevens leads us through an exercise you can do at home without any equipment, and that is air squats.

You start off in position with your feet a little bit wider than shoulder width apart.

"I like to say act like you have an imaginary chair behind you," Stevens said.

Keep your weight back on your heels the entire time and stop when you get down to about 90 degrees, and then come on up.

Stevens recommends 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. He suggests doing this about two or three days a week.

Our Kelly Greene really likes the lunge.

To do this, you want to make sure you have enough space in front of you to step forward. Keep the knee stacked over the ankle, drop your back knee down hovering over the floor and pressing off that front heel. Do the same thing and alternate it to the other foot.

You want to repeat them at least eight times on each leg and do about three sets. Kelly suggests doing this about every other day.