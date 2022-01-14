Friday Fit Tip: 30-day snooze challenge

Getting up when your alarm sounds is the first step you can take every day to becoming your Best You.

INDIANAPOLIS — For Friday's Fit Tip, Anne Marie Tiernon visited the home studio of health and fitness expert and business owner Julie Voris.

Julie spoke on 13Sunrise about forming good habits. Before we start moving, we really have to start with forming habits. And Julie said that starts first thing in the morning.

"I'm so passionate about habits so the first thing we're going to talk about is the idea of setting your alarm and getting up when it actually goes off, which I know it sounds simple, but it's such a big deal that no snooze," Julie said.

This Friday's Fit Tip challenge to viewers is to not hit the snooze button for 30 days in a row.

"There's so much science and data behind the power of getting up and the negative power of the snooze button," Julie said.

You want to start your day with some confidence and feeling good. No matter what else you want to step into, no matter what resolution you've made, working out or parenting work, it will go better if you eliminate the snooze.